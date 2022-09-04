Happening This Week: September 5-12

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of September 5-12, 2022.

Tuesday, September 6

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): The Council meets at 5:30pm on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at www.cityoffullerton.com. City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton. Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com.

Wednesday, September 7

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Babies and Toddlers Storytime (11:15-11:45am): Ages 0-3. Caregiver Attendance Required. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Screening of Hot Fuzz. Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, September 8

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Fullerton College Faculty Exhibition Opening Reception (4-6pm): Fullerton College Art Gallery presents the work of the talented artists that make up their art department faculty and staff. The exhibition includes sculptures, paintings, videos, and prints which come together to express a natural balance of earth, air, fire, and water. 321 E Chapman Ave. Building 1000.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project (7:30-9:30pm): For seven seasons now, Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project has performed the very best of Joni’s iconic hits and some rare deep tracks worth discovering. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org. For more events visit www.themuck.org.

Friday, September 9

• Plan 9 from Outer Space (8pm): A play based on what has often been called the worst movie ever made. But it’s an oddly endearing disaster, boasting genuine enthusiasm and undeniable charm. Maverick Theater, 110 E. Walnut, Fullerton (714) 526-7070. To buy tickets visit www.mavericktheater.com. $30 general and $10 for students w/ID. Also showing Sept 10, 11, 16, 17, 23, and 24.

Saturday, September 10

• Picturing America’s Pastime: A Snapshot of the Photograph Collection at the National Baseball Hall of Fame (6-9pm): The Hall of Fame’s collection of approximately 350,000 unique images is the world’s premiere repository of baseball photographs, spanning well over 150 years of the sport’s history. Accompanied by the words of those who were there, the Hall of Fame presents a selection of timeless photographs, each picturing America’s pastime. $20 general/$10 for Museum members. Fullerton Museum Center. 301 N Pomona Ave. (714) 738-6545. www.fullertonmuseum.com.

Sunday, September 11

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

Monday, September 12

• Fall 2022 semester Begins for OLLI: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Cal State Fullerton (OLLI-CSUF) offers a very broad program of courses, activities, and travel designed for people who are retired or planning retirement and want to continue their active life. To learn more visit https://olli.fullerton.edu.

