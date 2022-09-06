High Heat Advisory Extended in Orange County

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, September 9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

Residents without access to air-conditioned facilities are encouraged to seek a cooling center in your area. Cooling centers are free, indoor air-conditioned locations where you can keep cool when there are extreme heat weather conditions. For information on cooling centers near you, call 2-1-1 or visit https://ocsheriff.gov/coolingcenters.

Be aware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Local schools and athletic organizations are encouraged to minimize outdoor activity and physical education to protect students from heat-related illnesses and injuries.

Recommended precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses include:

• Drink plenty of water; don’t wait until you are thirsty.

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

• Stay out of the sun if possible, and when in the sun wear a wide brim hat and use sunscreen.

• Avoid strenuous activities if you are outside or in non-air-conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.

• Never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.

• Check on those who are at high risk to make sure they are staying cool (like neighbors) including seniors who live alone, people with heart or lung disease, and young children.

• Stay cool indoors – if your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat.

