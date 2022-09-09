Light Up The Night

The evening of the Second Annual Gala Fundraiser for the Electric Company Theatre included the exciting season announcement for the 2022-2023 shows at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center and a performance called The Drowsy Chaperone. The funds raised help procure sound equipment, costumes, lighting, set design, and so much more.

The wife and husband team behind Electric Company Theatre, Callie and Brian Johnson, partnered up with the Muckenthaler to bring storytelling and music in an intimate venue.

“We are so thrilled to be making theatre at The Muck for our second year. This season we are creating works that we are passionate about in unexpected and non-traditional spaces. We hope more of the Fullerton community will get to know us this year by seeing a show (or three!).” Callie Johnson said.

The Electric Company Theatre is now the resident theatre company of the historic Muckenthaler Cultural Center. The Electric Company produces full-length plays, immersive experiences, concerts, and intimate storytelling in a cozy setting on the grounds and in the beautiful 1920s mansion.

The Drowsy Chaperone

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record, a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life in his living room and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on and provides witty commentary. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

A musical within a comedy, winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone features one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

The upcoming show for Electric Company Theatre is The Drowsy Chaperone. September 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, & 28 $25 per person. For more information visit www.electriccompanytheatre.org.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. For more information visit www.themuck.org.

