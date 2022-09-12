Audition Announcement: Phantom Projects Theatre

The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot has posted their latest audition announcement for the play Amy and the Orphans. Auditions are by appointment Tuesday and Wednesday evening, September 13 and 14. For details click HERE.

The Roles:

[AMY] 30 – 50, Strong – willed woman with Down syndrome who is the adult sibling to Jacob and Maggie; she helps her family deal with their father’s death; frequently communicates in “found language”, catch phrases from movies as she’s a bit of a buff and works part time at the local movie theater; Amy is more self-aware and purposeful than her siblings realize; actors reading for Amy are welcome to read a poem, song lyrics, tell a story or some jokes or any prepared dialogue, monologue, or speech of their choice.

[KATHY] 25 to 35 years old, all ethnicities female. Devoted caretaker to Amy at her place of residence; she is visibly pregnant; Kathy is no-nonsense and doesn’t hesitate to make her opinion known; she is outspoken but takes her job and her patients seriously and remains devoted to their care; heavy New York accent;

[MAGGIE] 50 to 60 years old, all ethnicities female. Unraveled slightly wounded younger sister of Jacob; Maggie lives the performative fantasy that she and her sister and brother are “extremely close”, but it’s obvious that these siblings are anything but; wants the appearance of having it together to a fault.

[JACOB] 60 to 70 years old, all ethnicities male. Eldest child of the Jewish family, Jacob finds solace in his newly discovered Christianity and juicing; he is tightly wound and clenching to keep it that way; he is disconnected from the family, seeing Amy once a year and Maggie even less than that; he attempts to re-establish his relationship with Amy;

[BOBBY] 30 to 40 years old, all ethnicities male. Married to Sarah; he is somewhat heavyset; a likable underdog; slightly oblivious to the problems in his marriage but willing to attempt a fix; wants to be a good father and husband;

[SARAH] 30 to 40 years old, all ethnicities female. Married Bobby; has brought Bobby a couples retreat in attempts mend their broken marriage and convince him that they are making the best possible decision for the family;

