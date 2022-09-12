Happening This Week: September 12-19

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of September 12-19, 2022.

Tuesday, September 13

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

Wednesday, September 14

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Babies and Toddlers Storytime (11:15-11:45am): Ages 0-3. Caregiver Attendance Required. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Planning Commission Meeting (6:30pm): Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at www.cityoffullerton.com. City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, September 15

• Assistance League Membership Open House (10am): Join us for a continental breakfast and to learn what we do. Friendship, fun, community service. To learn more visit www.fullerton.assistanceleague.org or contact membership Vice President Melanie Dennis: membership@alfullerton.org.

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Caro Pierroto at the Muckenthaler (7:30-9:30pm): Accompanied by her All-Star Brazilian Band, the Brazilian born songstress is enchanting as she sings original tunes along with some tasteful renditions of American and Latin classics, all with a refreshing touch of Brazilian music. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org. For more events visit www.themuck.org.

Friday, September 16

• Plan 9 from Outer Space (8pm): A play based on what has often been called the worst movie ever made. But it’s an oddly endearing disaster, boasting genuine enthusiasm and undeniable charm. Maverick Theater, 110 E. Walnut, Fullerton (714) 526-7070. To buy tickets visit www.mavericktheater.com. $30 general and $10 for students w/ID. Also showing Sept 17, 23, and 24.

Saturday, September 17

Pop-Up Family Class: Scarecrows with Sarah Clifton (10am): Bring your family and make a life-sized scarecrow! Registration closes 72 hours before workshop. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. Call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org. $35 per person.

Sunday, September 18

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

