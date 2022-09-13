The Downtown Report: Mid-September Edition

Old Favorites from the Past

In our last issue, we mentioned a few businesses that were located in Villa del Sol long ago. That seemed to trigger interest in finding out about more vintage downtown places that were once popular with Fullerton residents. We can go back as far as you like, since some of you longtime residents certainly heard about or even spent time at some iconic sites in the distant past. Did you know there was once a winery on Chapman Avenue? It was surrounded by one of the largest vineyards in the state back in the 1880s. Alex Henderson’s blacksmith shop was taking care of business at 121 South Spadra Road (now Harbor Blvd).

Much better known to our readers was The Williams Company, which any local camper/backpacker visited often in the 70s, 80s, and beyond. In addition to supplying all types of camping gear, they were known as Levi Headquarters and they sold boots, jackets, and lots of other clothing. Originally the Odd Fellows Lodge, it became a men’s clothing store in 1950. What about Steele’s Café, or Roy’s Photo Service at 216 N Harbor? Boege’s Sporting Goods, the original Mickey’s? Observer Reader Denise reminded us about The Blue Wolf Bookstore and Vision Arts. Do you have a story to share?

Sneak Peek at The Charleston

This all seems to be coming together—upstairs at the Williams Company building is something we briefly mentioned a while back. The name of the new development at the Fullerton Ballroom, AKA Imperial Ballroom, is The Charleston. Special events, weddings, and more will take place once the renovation is complete. Better than trying to explain all that will entail, below are some renderings that show you how amazing the place will be.

Tommy Lasorda Street Fair

A reminder that the city of Fullerton will be honoring Dodger Skipper and longtime Fullerton resident Tommy Lasorda at the Fullerton Downtown Plaza on Thursday, September 22 from 4 to 9pm. The Fullerton Museum Center is accepting vendor applications. Request info at (714) 519-4461 or info@fullertonmuseum.com.

Fundraisers

The High Horse is having a sneak peek and charity fundraiser on Wednesday, September 21 and 100% of everything purchased goes directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Fullerton. All ages welcome. RSVP to highhorse@highhorseoc.com. Why did we say the ‘original’ Mickey’s above? The new Mickey’s across Harbor is set to open soon, and a preview fundraiser will also take place there on Thursday, September 22 from 5 to 9pm, same details as above. RSVP to mickies@mickiespuboc.com. See you there.

Photo Quiz

Where can you find this staircase downtown? Send answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.

