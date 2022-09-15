Michelle Steel Called Out for Gift of Public Land to Donor

About 40 residents turned out to protest a proposed “gift” of public land by former Supervisor Michelle Steel to her political donor, Buck Johns.

Gathering on the adjacent public tidelands trail on Thursday, September 8, an orderly group of individuals posted signs on the fence erected by Johns on the land that Steel sought to sell at a bargain rate.

If not for the timely intervention of Supervisor Katrina Foley, who held up the sale as she took office succeeding Steel, this would have been a done deal. After more investigation, the Board of Supervisors, at Foley’s instigation, voted to vacate the sale and ask Johns to take down the fence.

This questionable process of public land sale and the intervention of a politician to pressure county staff was criticized in a blistering OC Grand Jury Report, “Public Land Transactions: Will The Public Notice?”

To date, Buck Johns has not taken down the fence and Michelle Steel has moved on to run for Congress representing parts of the City of Fullerton.

