New volunteers join CASA program

Thirty new volunteers were sworn into the Orange County CASA program by Judge Vibhav Mittal. Our Fullerton neighbor, Tami Walker, was one of them. The Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is one of 44 located in 51 counties across the State that ensures children and youth in the foster care system have a voice and the services they need for a stable future.

CASA supports legislation that benefits youth in foster care and the CASA volunteers who work on their behalf. These volunteers submit to a background check, fingerprinting, testing, interviews and extensive training to become sworn into the program. This advocacy makes a life-changing difference for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care.

Every year thousands of children fall victim to abuse, neglect or abandonment, and may be lost in the child welfare system. CASA believes that every child has the right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home, and deserves the support and involvement of their community to make this all possible.

CASA volunteers represent the best interest of the abused and neglected children in Juvenile Court. Volunteers are trained advocates who are appointed by the judge to provide consistency for the child and ensure that their needs and best interests are represented in court. Volunteers are appointed to one case at a time and remains on the case until it is closed. Cases last approximately 18-24 months.

CASAOC Office: 1505 E 17th St, Ste 214, Santa Ana, info@casaoc.org, (714) 619-5151.

