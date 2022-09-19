Happening This Week: September 19-26

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of September 19-26, 2022.

Tuesday, September 20

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): The Council meets at 5:30pm on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at http://www.cityoffullerton.com. City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton. Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com.

Electric Company Theatre Presents: The Drowsy Chaperone (7:30pm): A musical within a comedy! When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Ticket price: $25 per person. September 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, & 28. The Muckenthakler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave. Visit www.themuck.org.

Wednesday, September 21

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Haunted Fullerton Walking Tour (5:30pm – 8pm): Wednesdays and Thursdays starting September 21st thru October 27. Special Halloween Weekend Tours available, $35 / $30. Fullerton Museum Center. $25 non-members / $20 members. This fall walk through some chillingly fascinating sites around Fullerton. The tour include visits and stories surrounding Villa del Sol, the Schumacher Building, the Police Station, Fox Theatre and Fullerton High School’s Auditorium among others. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, September 22

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Tommy Lasorda Day (4-9pm): The City of Fullerton and the Fullerton Museum Center come together to celebrate Tommy Lasorda with a street fair on Wilshire in front of FMC. Food and drinks by Monkey Business Cafe Food Truck, Play Coffee, Mexico Lindo, Lasorda Wines, FMC Beer Garden, live music, special guest speakers, Baseball author and historians roundtable discussion, Artist-in-Focus with featured artist Christopher Paluso, vendors and city services like Fullerton Parks & Recreation, Fullerton Public Library, Fullerton Firefighters and much more. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.

• Sneak Peek Fox Fundraiser (5-9pm): The owners of the new Mickey’s Irish Pub in downtown Fullerton are having a “Sneak Peek” event on Thursday, Sept 22 from 5-9pm and the Fox Fullerton Project is the beneficiary. 100% of the proceeds for the event will go towards the Fox Phase 2 project which is on-going currently. RSVP at: mickeys@mickeyspuboc.com. 100 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton.

• Fullerton School Board Candidate Forum (6pm): Come hear the views of candidates running for Fullerton School Board. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Fullerton College Room 229. 321 E. Chapman Ave, Fullerton.

Friday, September 23

• Friends of the Fullerton Public Library Book Sale (11am-4pm): Great deals on used books—purchases support the library. Friends of the Library Members Early Access: 10am – 11am. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave.

• The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (8pm): Experience pro wrestling in a whole new light. Recommended for mature audiences. Chance Theater, 5522 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim $20-39. www.ChanceTheater.com (888) 455- 4212.

Saturday, September 24

Friends of the Fullerton Public Library Book Sale (10am-3:30pm): Great deals on used books—purchases support the library. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Fullerton Uncorked: “Starry Night 2022” (5:30pm): Wine, beer, over 30 food vendors, and live entertainment hosted by the Fullerton South Rotary Club. Cal State Fullerton Intermural Fields Gymnasium Campus Dr. Visit www.FullertonUncorked.org.

Leo Fender Concert Series presents Gregg Wright “King of the Rockin’ Blues” (8pm-10pm): Fundraiser for the Fender Play Foundation. Wright became a recording session player and “hired gun” touring guitarist with Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, The Gap Band, Berlin and Spencer Davis. Titan Theater in the Student Union at California State University, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, enter at Student Union Way. Info and online ticket purchase at: www.leofenderconcertseries.com. Reserved Seats: $50, $75.

• Track Safety Event (10am-5pm): Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide. For rail grade crossing tips, visit California Operation Lifesaver’s website at www.caoperationlifesaver.com. Fullerton Train Museum (200 E. Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton. Even also will take place Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 3pm.

Saturday, September 25

Marvin & Brig Owens Celebration of Life (5-8pm): Fullerton’s Owens Family is inviting the public to a Celebration of Life for brothers Brigman and Marvin who both passed away this summer. Both brothers won numerous local honors for their outstanding high school and college athletic accomplishments and both played in the NFL and then pursued other careers. Fullerton Union High School Football Stadium, 201 E. Chapman Ave. with reception following in the gym.

