Amtrak to Host Track Safety Event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum on September 24 and 25. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment, and learn about the importance of rail safety.

When:

Saturday, September 24 from 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, September 25 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where:

Fullerton Train Museum (200 E. Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832)

California Operation Lifesaver reports that every year hundreds of people die needlessly on or around California’s railroad tracks. This creates an urgent need to educate Californians on how to keep themselves, friends, and families safe near tracks and crossings.

Trespassing on train tracks is not only dangerous, it is also illegal in all 50 states. Every time someone trespasses on the tracks, it can lead to devastating results that impact someone’s life, their family, and the community at large. Rail Safety is a team effort and everyone needs to do their part in sharing knowledge and rail safety messaging that deters unsafe behavior and reduces incidents on railroad tracks and crossings.

Amtrak continues to work closely with California Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide. For rail grade crossing tips, visit California Operation Lifesaver’s website at caoperationlifesaver.com.

