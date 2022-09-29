Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E1: Paloma Foster, Fullerton College Student Trustee

The Fullerton Observer newspaper presents a podcast called ‘Observing Fullerton.’ The podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the arenas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more.

The Observing Fullerton Podcast is back with Season 2. Today we spoke with Paloma Foster. She is the North Orange County Community College District student Trustee who won her elected seat as a write-in candidate, and recently was awarded the Minerva Scholarship from State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva. Foster discusses her day to day as a Trustee, what inspired her as well as her early upbringing of being a foster child and how her difficult experiences made her the strong person she is today.

“You constantly have to look for the silver linings, they might not be apparent, but looking back everything that has happened has only been a lesson learned and now I can use my experience to help others,” Foster said.

Listen to the podcast on RSS, Spotify, or watch the interview on YouTube.

*Trigger Warning*

