Arboretum Struggles After CSUF Requires Paid Parking

Opening back up after the pandemic was challenging all by itself, but now with a new requirement for patrons to pay for parking, the Fullerton Arboretum has seen a decline in patrons and donations. According to Sinclair Andruska’s article in the Daily Titan, “Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking, the arboretum does not receive the parking fees. Instead, the money goes into an account that funds maintenance for all Cal State University Fullerton (CSUF) parking lots and structures. Even members who can pay anywhere from $59 to 10,000 do not get a break on the $4 per hour parking. However, parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 pm.”

The Joint Powers Agreement ended December 3, 2020, making the Fullerton Arboretum a fully integrated department within the self-support division of Extension and International Programs at CSUF.

What do the donations and revenue go towards? Does the University pay for maintenance, employees, events, etc?

According to the Fullerton Arboretum website, “Arboretum members provide critical annual support to help maintain our gardens, support staff, enhance our campus and community connection, and expand environmental education and stewardship.”

CSUF recently gave a pay raise of $98,000 to its President Framroze Virjee, making him the fourth highest paid CSU president, making about $476,000 annually, not including benefits. This right after a full campus closure during the pandemic. With those kinds of funds one would hope the university could find the funds to support Fullerton’s beloved Arboretum especially if they are discouraging members and patrons.

