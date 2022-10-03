Happening This Week: October 3-10

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 3 to 10.

Tuesday, October 4

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): Fullerton City Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton.

Wednesday, October 5

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Haunted Fullerton Walking Tour (5:30pm – 8pm): Wednesdays and Thursdays thru October 27. Special Halloween Weekend Tours available, $35 / $30. Fullerton Museum Center. $25 non-members / $20 members. This fall walk through some chillingly fascinating sites around Fullerton. The tour include visits and stories surrounding Villa del Sol, the Schumacher Building, the Police Station, Fox Theatre and Fullerton High School’s Auditorium among others. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.

• Acoustic Open Mic hosted by Chris Cruz (7pm): Free, All Ages. Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 110 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

Thursday, October 6

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. http://www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Intercultural Opening Reception (10am): An award-winning critically acclaimed art exhibition created by interdisciplinary artist Sheinina Lolita Raj with Sound Art collaboration by two time Grammy winner Nelly Furtado. Through December 8. Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. (714) 738-6595 info@themuck.org $30 general, $20 student, $15 member.

• Haemil (7:30 pm): Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a vocalist and a drummer. Korean Traditional Music “Haemil” Team returns to The Muck to bridge the gap between different cultures, educating through traditional and modern instruments. Muckenthaler 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. Call (714) 738-6595 or email info@themuck.org. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member.

Friday, October 7

• Night of the Living Dead (8pm): A group of panicked survivors are barricaded in a deserted farmhouse while a horde of flesh-eating zombies hovers outside their door. This is a one of a kind experience, perfect for the Halloween season. Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. $30. For tickets visit www.mavericktheater.com.

Saturday, October 8

• Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood (7:30pm): Robin Hood is Maid Marian in disguise, and leads a motley group of Merry (Wo)Men against the greedy Prince John. Bronwyn Dodson Theater. Fullerton College. 321 E. Chapman Ave Fullerton, (714) 992-7150. Presale $16, Door $19. Playing October 6-8.

Sunday, October 9

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

