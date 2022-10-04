Observing Fullerton Podcast S2, E2: Matt Howells, Executive Director of Tara’s Chance

The Observing Fullerton Podcast is back with season two! Our guest in this episode is Matt Howells, executive director of Tara’s Chance.
Tara’s chance is dedicated to promoting the physical, cognitive, and social well-being of those with special needs through equine-assisted activities and therapies. Tara’s chance serves several different special needs with a total of seven therapy horses and utilizes “Equine Therapy,” which is “able to stimulate three-dimensional movement, which is the same as someone walking” (taraschance.org)
“It’s therapy for us [the workers/volunteers] and we are just blessed to be a part of the organization.” — Matt Howells
Tara’s Chance Information:
Email: office@taraschance.org
Phone: 714-230-6247
219 E. Claire Ave.
Fullerton CA, 92835
Podcast Credits:
Hosted by Urooj Naveed
Edited by Adrian Meza
What a great program! Love watching the podcast on youtube and thanks for that link at the end of the article.
I like the new living room set up but wish the recording equipment was less obtrusive. Or maybe you could keep on the center shot instead of going back and forth. Just little things. Overall I love the Observing Fullerton podcast. What a great addition to the paper. Thanks!