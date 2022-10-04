Observing Fullerton Podcast S2, E2: Matt Howells, Executive Director of Tara’s Chance

The Observing Fullerton Podcast is back with season two! Our guest in this episode is Matt Howells, executive director of Tara’s Chance.

Tara’s chance is dedicated to promoting the physical, cognitive, and social well-being of those with special needs through equine-assisted activities and therapies. Tara’s chance serves several different special needs with a total of seven therapy horses and utilizes “Equine Therapy,” which is “able to stimulate three-dimensional movement, which is the same as someone walking” (taraschance.org)

“It’s therapy for us [the workers/volunteers] and we are just blessed to be a part of the organization.” — Matt Howells

Tara’s Chance Information:

https://www.taraschance.org

Email: office@taraschance.org

Phone: 714-230-6247

219 E. Claire Ave.

Fullerton CA, 92835

Podcast Credits:

Hosted by Urooj Naveed

Edited by Adrian Meza

https://fullertonobserver.com/

Related