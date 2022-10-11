League of Women Voters to Host City Council Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of North Orange County will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, October 11 at 6pm at Fullerton City Hall (303 W. Commonwealth Ave). All candidates running for Fullerton City Council have been invited to participate in the forum.
