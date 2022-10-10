Happening This Week: October 10-17

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 10 to 17.

Tuesday, October 11

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• Fullerton City Council Candidate Forum (6pm): Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

Wednesday, October 12

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Community Meeting on the Fox Block Project (5pm): Fox Harbor LLC has submitted a plan to development several parcels of the Fox Block. The project features a brewery, restaurants, and programmed outdoor dining and gathering space. Following community review the project will proceed through noticed public hearings to Planning Commission and City Council. If you have any questions, please contact Sunayana Thomas with the Community Development Department at 714-738-6884 or you can send an email to: Sunayana.Thomas@cityoffullerton.com. Fullerton Community Library Conference Center 353 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

• Acoustic Open Mic hosted by Chris Cruz (7pm): Free, All Ages. Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 110 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

Thursday, October 13

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. http://www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Randy Otto as Winston Churchill (7:30pm): This one man presentation challenges the audience to learn about history and to not repeat mistakes of the past. Muckenthaler 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton (714)738-6595. info@themuck.org. $30 general.

Friday, October 14

• Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along (8pm): This show chronicles the highs and lows of wealthy composer Franklin Shepard and his two estranged friends, a theatre critic and a playwright, over the span of two decades. Clayes Performing Arts Center at CSU Fullerton. 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $22 – $24.

Saturday, October 15

• Night of the Living Dead (7pm and 9pm): A group of panicked survivors are barricaded in a deserted farmhouse while a horde of flesh-eating zombies hovers outside their door. This is a one of a kind experience, perfect for the Halloween season. Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. $30. For tickets visit www.mavericktheater.com.

Sunday, October 16

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

• Ballot Measures: Pros and Cons (11:45am): Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Placentia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. 2050 Valencia Ave, Fullerton.

• Free Outdoor Jazz Concert (4-6pm): Josh Wood’s jazz combo will perform. Come join us on the lawn–bring a blanket or some chairs and make a picnic of it! BYOB and some free snacks and beverages will be available, too. Plenty of easy parking. Casual, fun neighborhood atmosphere. St. Andrews Episcopal Church. 1231 E. Chapman Ave. Fullerton.

Monday, October 17

• Candidate Meet and Greet (5:30-7:30pm): Hosted by Fullerton College, Neighbors United for Fullerton, and the Fullerton Observer. Join us for an opportunity to meet with candidates on the November ballot representing Fullerton. Fullerton College. 321 E. Chapman Ave. Rooms 224, 226, and 228.

