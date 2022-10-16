Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center

The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621.

They offer free food pickup on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month. They also have numerous services and referral programs including: after-school tutoring, community resource information, domestic violence intervention, education programs, emergency assistance, family services, family counseling and support, food programs, holiday events, and job development. The hours are Monday and Wednesday from 11:30am to 8pm and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am to 5:30pm. They are closed between 1 and 2pm.

This new Center will augment their existing facility at 147 W Rose, in Orange. This location provides the same services and has their free food pickup on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays.

Friendly Centers are part of the FaCT (Families and Communities Together), a group of 17 organizations located throughout Orange County’s highest risk communities. FaCT is administered by the County of Orange Social Services Agency.

Additional information on the FaCT program can be found on their website at www.factoc.org.

