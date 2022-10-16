Sherwood Forest Opens at Orangethorpe School

School staff, parent volunteers, and students celebrated the grand opening of Sherwood Forest at Orangethorpe School last month. The opening of this outdoor learning space is part of a school-wide focus at Orangethorpe School, Project Curiosity: The Art and Science of Nature. Sherwood Forest expands on the Project Curiosity Wing of the Art, Science, Design and Robotics labs. The space is designed to be an extension of the classroom working in nature.

Orangethorpe School’s Sherwood Forest is the project of seed money awarded through a Phelps Foundation Grant. This initial grant funding kickstarted additional funds and time dedicated to the project resulting in additional opportunities for the students. Not only will the outdoor space be used as an extension of the classroom, it will also be used for outdoor theater plays, poetry, writer’s workshop and so much more. The Sherwood Forest possibilities are vast and another opportunity for students to use voice and choice in their learning.

