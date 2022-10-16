Happening This Week: October 17-24

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 17 to 24.

Monday, October 17

• Candidate Meet and Greet (5:30-7:30pm): Hosted by Fullerton College, Neighbors United for Fullerton, and the Fullerton Observer. Join us for an opportunity to meet with candidates on the November ballot representing Fullerton. Fullerton College. 321 E. Chapman Ave. Rooms 224, 226, and 228.

Tuesday, October 18

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• League of Women Voters forum on Pros and Cons of Ballot Measures (1pm): Learn more about propositions on the ballot this November. Fullerton Senior Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): Agenda items include: Future of Fullerton Fire and emergency medical services, one-year agreement with Illumination Foundation for Homeless shelter services. City Hall is located at 303 W Commonwealth Ave.

Wednesday, October 19

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Career Fair hosted by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (10am-2pm): Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Active Transportation Committee (5pm): Fullerton City Council Chambers. 303 W Commonwealth Ave.

• Acoustic Open Mic hosted by Chris Cruz (7pm): Free, All Ages. Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 110 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

Thursday, October 20

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. http://www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Haunted Fullerton Walking Tour (5:30pm – 8pm): Wednesdays and Thursdays thru October 27. Special Halloween Weekend Tours available, $35 / $30. Fullerton Museum Center. $25 non-members / $20 members. This fall walk through some chillingly fascinating sites around Fullerton. The tour include visits and stories surrounding Villa del Sol, the Schumacher Building, the Police Station, Fox Theatre and Fullerton High School’s Auditorium among others. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.

• Peter Brandon Concert at the Muckenthaler (7:30pm): One of Fullerton’s favorite sons returns to The Muck. Known for his smooth brand of patriotic country music, he has shared the stage with Brad paisley, Blake Shelton, Glen Campbell. Asleep at the Wheel, and many more. Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. For more information visit http://www.themuck.org.

Friday, October 21

• Merrily We Roll Along (8pm): Chronicles the highs and lows of wealthy composer Franklin Shepard and his two estranged friends, a theatre critic and a playwright, over the span of two decades. CSUF Little Theatre: 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $24. Call (657) 278-3371 or e-mail pac-boxoffice@fullerton.edu. Through October 22.

• Blue Stockings (8pm): The empowering story of four young women fighting for their right to a university education – and fighting against sexism – in 19th century England. CSUF Hallberg Theatre: 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $24. Call (657) 278-3371 or e-mail pac-boxoffice@fullerton.edu. Through November 5.

Saturday, October 22

• Clean California Dump Day (9am-12pm): Drop off your household waste at no cost for all Orange County residents. Caltrans staff will be on-site to collect household items that are too bulky for residential garbage bins, such as mattresses, furniture, and toys. The following items will NOT be accepted: hazardous materials (batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.), e-waste or universal waste (anything with a circuit board or battery), concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, sand, treated wood, or tires. Fullerton Park and Ride. 3000 W. Orangethorpe Ave, Lot #9-10, Fullerton.

• WWCA Orange County presents HERstory (10am): Join us as we hear the stories of two dynamic and inspirational women: Kitty Jaramillo and Dr. Bobbi-Lee Smart. Zoom ticket $35. For more information visit http://www.ywcaoc.org.

• Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fun Fair Fundraiser (10am-6pm): Bake sale, raffle giveaways, video gaming, stretching, massages, sip & paint, live music, blood drive, health screenings, physical wellness demo, trunk or treat car show, putt for a cure, and more. East West Medical Group. 515 E. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Fullerton Friends of Music presents Fire and Grace with Flamenco Dancer Fanny Ara (3:30pm): Fullerton First United Methodist Church. 114 N. Pomona Ave, Fullerton. All concerts are free. For your safety, masks & proof of vaccination with photo ID will be required. For more information visit http://www.fullertonfriendsofmusic.org. Call (714) 993-0326 or (562) 691-7437.

• Fender Gallery Benefit Concert (5pm). Performance by Calvin Jones, King of Strings. Proceeds go to Fullerton Museum Center operations. Downtown Fullerton Plaza. 125 E Wilshire Ave, Fullerton. Tickets: $25 general/$20 member, $50 seating/$40 member, $150 VIP/$120 member.

• Night of the Living Dead (7pm and 9pm): A group of panicked survivors are barricaded in a deserted farmhouse while a horde of flesh-eating zombies hovers outside their door. This is a one of a kind experience, perfect for the Halloween season. Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. $30. For tickets visit http://www.mavericktheater.com.

• The Laramie Project: Matthew Shepard’s death became a national symbol of intolerance, but for the people of Laramie the event was deeply personal, and it is their voices we hear in this stunningly effective theater piece. CSUF Arena Theater. 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $24. Call (657) 278-3371 or e-mail pac-boxoffice@fullerton.edu. Through November 5.

Sunday, October 23

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

• League of Women Voters forum on Pros and Cons of Ballot Measures (2pm): Learn more about propositions on the ballot this November. Temple Beth Ohr. C15721 Rosecrans Ave. La Mirada. For more information visit https://my.lwv.org/california/north-orange-county.

