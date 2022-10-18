Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”

Frontier is taking the existing Angelo’s & Vinci’s property and a couple of city-owned properties and tying them together to create the Fox Block. The Block will consist of restaurants, retail stores, an outdoor dining area with space for live entertainment, and a brewery. This will close the entrance to Ellis Place from Harbor Blvd and in turn make a cul-de-sac street on Ellis Pl. where the entrance will be from Pomona Ave.

The triangle parking lot north of Ellis Pl. will then be transformed into small shops (titled “Building 1” on the picture); Angelo’s (titled “Building 2” on the picture) will then be remodeled and still be two floors but will fit five small restaurants and two sit down restaurants, all of which will be on the first floor. The second floor will be a lounge area with a balcony.

In reference to Angelo’s closing, Tom Carpenter (Vice President of Acquisitions and Leasing at Frontier) said “She [Cynthia Peck, owner of Angelo’s] is retiring. We love that restaurant. I don’t think there is any other restaurant like it…the spirit of that [building] will stay. We are keeping the outer walls; we’re not making drastic changes to the outside, we are taking off some of the façade and cleaning up the property, but the building and the footprint and the spirit of the exterior will remain.”

Todd Huffman, Fox Theater Foundation director said, “Our group is excited about what we saw and it’s going to be a great addition to downtown Fullerton and a great compliment to the Fox Theater. It’s well-designed and looks like they matched the design of Fullerton College and Fullerton High School. We still need to see how the parking structure is going to work, but early indications look like it will be adequate.” He later said in reference to Angelo’s closing. “The reincarnation of Angelo’s and Vinci’s is going to be good; I think [Angelo’s founder] Steven Peck would have been proud.”

This will go to the Planning Commission by the end of this month and could be approved by City Council by the end of the year. Construction could start by the middle of next year and is expected to take 15-17 months.

