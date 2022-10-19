Arts

Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E3: Aimee Aul; Museum Educator, Artist, Musician

By on

Aimee Aul is a longtime Fullerton resident, museum educator, artist, and musician. She talks to Urooj about her early involvement in the Fullerton Observer, the Fullerton Haunted Walking Tours, and the lawn garden concerts during the pandemic.

Aimee Aul (at ledt) with the podcast team Urooj, Adrian, and Emma.

 

Follow Aimee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aimeeaul/?hl=en

