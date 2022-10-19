Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E3: Aimee Aul; Museum Educator, Artist, Musician

Aimee Aul is a longtime Fullerton resident, museum educator, artist, and musician. She talks to Urooj about her early involvement in the Fullerton Observer, the Fullerton Haunted Walking Tours, and the lawn garden concerts during the pandemic.
Follow Aimee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aimeeaul/?hl=en
Would you like to volunteer for the podcast?
We need volunteers for graphic designing & script writing.
Email a resume to observer@fullertonobserver.com.
Podcast Credits:
Hosted by Urooj Naveed
Edited by Adrian Meza & Jackson Henry
Social Media:
Twitter: @observingful
https://twitter.com/ObservingFul
Instagram: @observingfullerton
https://www.instagram.com/observingfu…
Facebook: @observingfullerton
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?…
Newspaper:
https://fullertonobserver.com/
Please fill out the ‘Observing Fullerton’ survey to help us better improve the podcast:
https://forms.gle/Tqtww4HLDFR4xmrd6“
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but we depend on subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Arts
Leave a Reply