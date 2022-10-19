Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E3: Aimee Aul; Museum Educator, Artist, Musician

Aimee Aul is a longtime Fullerton resident, museum educator, artist, and musician. She talks to Urooj about her early involvement in the Fullerton Observer, the Fullerton Haunted Walking Tours, and the lawn garden concerts during the pandemic.

Follow Aimee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aimeeaul/?hl=en

Podcast Credits:

Hosted by Urooj Naveed

Edited by Adrian Meza & Jackson Henry

