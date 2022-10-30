November 11: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

The observance, hosted by Fullerton American Legion Post 142, Fullerton Emblem Club 469 and the City of Fullerton, will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, with a parade in Fullerton’s historic downtown.

The parade will begin at the Downtown Plaza, located on Wilshire Avenue, east of Harbor Boulevard and adjacent to the Fullerton Museum Center, and go North on Harbor Blvd., to Hillcrest Park. Once at Hillcrest Park, a ceremony will be held at 11a.m. that will include placement of wreaths, patriotic solos by Kristen Romero, a gun salute by the Fullerton Police Department and the playing of “Taps”.

Guest speaker will be Brigadier General David G. Smith, Special Assistant to the Commanding General, California State Guard (CSG), California Military Department. All veterans are welcome to join in the parade, which will also feature JROTC units from Fullerton area high schools and the Troy High School Marching Band. The Troy High School Naval JROTC unit will carry flags representing all 50 U.S. states. The honor of leading the parade will be the Color Guard of Sonora High School Army JROTC, the outstanding marching unit in the 2021 parade.

Parade participants are asked to arrive at the Plaza no earlier than 10 a.m. To march in the parade, veterans must be able to march in regular cadence for approximately three-quarters of a mile. No children or pets can accompany marchers as the parade is next to a live traffic lane. No banners, flags or other displays will be allowed in the parade other than the flags carried by the JROTC units.

Further information about the parade and ceremony may be obtained by calling the Fullerton American Legion at (714) 871-2412. For safety reasons, pets will not be permitted either in the parade or at the ceremony.

