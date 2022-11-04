Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign

Open house set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 4–7 PM

Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.

The organization was founded in 1976 as the result of a needs assessment study of battered women in Orange County that was conducted by the National Organization for Women’s Task Force on Family Violence.

In 2017, WTLC moved its shelter program and converted the building on Amerige into WTLC’s Center, a place for both survivors in their housing program and those in our community to access the services they need to establish a safe life. Services now reach over 1,100 survivors in the community each year, a population that was not being served prior to then.

TODAY, WTLC staff works with all survivors of domestic violence (DV) and human trafficking (HT), as well as those who cause harm in DV or HT situations. Last year, it provided support to 21 veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other related domestic violence concerns.

WTLC is currently building Hope House, a free-standing home that will accommodate 16 to 20 survivors for up to 24 months at no cost to them, adding much-needed capacity for the nonprofit’s Transitional Housing Program.

“WTLC has been in our community for nearly 50 years and has evolved as the needs for its services has grown,” said WTLC’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee. “We look forward to showcasing our services at the open house.”

About Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC)

WTLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families escape the depths of domestic violence and exploitation by providing the tools and resources to build self-esteem and empower people for independent living. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@wtlc.org. For more information about WTLC, visit www.wtlc.org

