Test Scores and Expanded Learning Opportunities 

Fullerton School District State Test score growth (SBAAC test results) rank in the top 20% of all California Schools in Math and in the top 24% in ELA when comparing scores of all districts in California. Standardized State test scores were released by the California Department of Education on Monday, October 24, 2022. In English Language Arts (ELA), 58% of FSD students met or exceeded standards, and 48% of students met or exceeded standards in mathematics. Fullerton School District had a higher percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards compared to both the Orange County and the State.

FSD attributes this achievement to additional interventions and enrichment opportunities added during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing during the early return to in-person instruction. In addition to the interventions and enrichment opportunities during the school year, Fullerton School District offered FSD Summer Learning Academy, extending student learning through the summer. In September, FSD kicked off ENCORE, a new comprehensive after-school program offered at no cost to participants. Encore provides students with enrichment beyond what is already being offered in the classroom, as well as opportunities for academic assistance. Encore is FSD’s expanded learning opportunity program made possible through grant funding and is available at all FSD sites that serve students in grades TK-6.

In coordination with the enrichment and interventions offered, many FSD students are also participating in the Congressional App Challenge. Participating in this Challenge has been in place for FSD schools for the past 7 years. In addition to the Congressional Challenge open to junior high and high school students, FSD staff has been fortunate to work with various Congressional staff throughout the years to incorporate a challenge for elementary-age students. This year, FSD has 1,600 students working to submit an app.

On October 27, 2022, Representative Young Kim, who represents California’s 39th District, visited Nicolas Junior High School in Fullerton School District for first-hand observation of students working on their Congressional App Challenge entries. The Congresswoman was able to visit and learn more about the Coding Lab, Robotics, and FESTO Lab. The FESTO Lab at Nicolas Junior High School is the only such lab at a junior high school in California.

FSD Superintendent, Dr. Robert Pletka expressed his appreciation of all FSD staff and the hard work and commitment to students that has helped to contributed the test scores. “This is the outcome of staff

pulling together to provide additional resources and opportunities to help our students throughout the COVID 19 pandemic and I could not be move thankful and proud of our staff,” shared Dr. Pletka.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society. For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit www.fullertonsd.org.

