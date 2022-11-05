Orange County Groundwater Basin (OCWD) Presentation for November 7, 2022

CITY OF FULLERTON INFRASTRUCTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING held at City Hall in the Council Chamber 303 W. Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton will be at 6pm on November 7, 2022

