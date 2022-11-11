Veterans from all the Armed Forces participated in the 35th Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in the City of Fullerton where hundreds lined Harbor Blvd to view the parade. Carrying the US Flag was US Marine veteran Bruce Anderson and the Air Force flag by AF veteran Alan Wiles. Marching with the veterans were Mayor Pro-Tem Bruce Whitaker, Council Member Jesus Silva, County Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and Congressman Lou Correa.

Guest speaker was Brigadier General David Smith, Special Assistant to the Commanding General of the California State Guard and Air Force veteran combat navigator. He delivered a flawless 11-minute speech without referring to a single note card! He provided details on many veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in extraordinary situations. At the conclusion the audience gave him a well-deserved ovation. After the speech he was most cordial in taking photos, answering questions and interacting with the line of people who wanted to meet him.

Also participating in the ceremony were Candra Valco and Joan Stevenson, Fullerton Emblem Club 469, Kristen Romero-Vocalist, David Meitzler- Chaplain, Fullerton American Legion Post 142 and the Fullerton Police Honor Guard led by Lt. Tony Bogart. Ed Paul, Fullerton American Legion Post 142 served as master of ceremonies.

FUHS JROTC units present were recognized, including the 2021 outstanding marching unit, Sonora High School Army JROTC.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related