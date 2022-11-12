Critical Decision: Major Development Affecting Fullerton Transportation Center Parking and Transportation

CITY COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH – 4PM AND 5:30pm

Transportation Center: Parkwest Project High-Rise Hotel and Apartments

The demolition of the public parking structure used for train and bus passenger parking, which, if approved, will be replaced by 286 apartments including 15% affordable (affordability level not indicated) as well as a small amount of retail. A shared parking arrangement will provide private and public parking, reducing the need to build as many spaces as usually required, but will need a modification to the area’s Specific Plan to proceed. The project also includes a reconfiguration of the parking and passenger drop-off areas in front of the train station and the relocation of several bus layover locations.

Tuesday’s vote will only be for the city’s intent to sell the surface parking public land. However, the full project will include more than the originally proposed 124 room / 6 to 7 story hotel. The full project includes demolition of the public parking structure used for train and bus passenger parking, which would be replaced by 286 apartments including 15% affordable (affordability level not indicated) as well as a small amount of retail. A shared parking arrangement will provide private and public parking, reducing the need to build as many spaces as usually required, but will need a modification to the area’s Specific Plan to proceed. The project also includes a reconfiguration of the parking and passenger drop-off areas in front of the train station and the relocation of several bus layover locations. It is unclear whether Tuesday’s vote includes the train station area parking.

The environmental document level for this massive project is a Mitigated Negative declaration, proposing that there will be no impacts on any historic, air quality, traffic, etc. issues that the proposed mitigations can’t resolve. The area’s Specific Plan already has environmental documentation showing that several impacts are already considered significant and unavoidable.

Consent Calendar Item 10: Resolution declaring City’s intent to sell real property at 212 E. Santa Fe for construction of a multi-use development (https://www.cityoffullerton.com/home/showpublisheddocument/6660/638012513281470000)

SAVE THE DATE: Aside from the City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 15, the public can also comment on the current environmental document (https://projectweb.psomas.com/public/share/LCZVXC9CP1Q3XzxGKkdbIkcK ) until Monday, November 14, by writing to: Bradley.Misner@cityoffullerton.com and attend the City Council public hearing on December 6.

City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton. Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or COUNCILMEMBERS@CITYOFFULLERTON.COM

The author of this article may be reached at cluttercontrol@earthlink.net

Like this: Like Loading...

Related