Preliminary Election Results

This information can be found at: http://www.sos.ca.gov and http://www.ocvote.org
Unofficial Election Results 30 Days Left
Results will be certified by December 16, 2022.
( 25,554 of 25,554 ) precincts partially reporting as of November 15, 2022, 6:33pm. Precincts are listed as “partially” reporting since vote-by-mail, provisional, and other ballots will continue to be processed and counted after Election Night.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.
Governor – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|*
|Gavin Newsom
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,963,666
|
58.8%
|Brian Dahle
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,478,056
|
41.2%
* Incumbent
Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|*
|Eleni Kounalakis
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,916,707
|
59.2%
|Angela E. Underwood Jacobs
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,393,908
|
40.8%
* Incumbent
Secretary of State – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Shirley N. Weber
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,948,364
|
59.5%
|Rob Bernosky
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,373,673
|
40.5%
Controller – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Malia M. Cohen
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,538,958
|
54.7%
|Lanhee J. Chen
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,756,355
|
45.3%
Treasurer – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|*
|Fiona Ma
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,828,643
|
58.4%
|Jack M. Guerrero
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,446,616
|
41.6%
Attorney General – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Rob Bonta
(Party Preference: DEM)
|4,858,429
|
58.5%
|Nathan Hochman
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,443,023
|
41.5%
U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Alex Padilla
(Party Preference: DEM)
|5,065,927
|
60.4%
|Mark P. Meuser
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,314,506
|
39.6%
U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Alex Padilla
(Party Preference: DEM)
|5,019,506
|
60.3%
|Mark P. Meuser
(Party Preference: REP)
|3,306,045
|
39.7%
State Supreme Court – Statewide Results
|Justice Name
|Yes
Votes
|%
|No
Votes
|%
|Yes
|Patricia Guerrero, Presiding Justice
|4,810,655
|70.9%
|1,977,680
|29.1%
|Yes
|Martin J. Jenkins, Associate Justice
|4,547,405
|69.6%
|1,990,226
|30.4%
|Yes
|Goodwin Liu, Associate Justice
|4,608,039
|69.4%
|2,031,424
|30.6%
|Yes
|Joshua P. Groban, Associate Justice
|4,441,804
|68.5%
|2,044,845
|31.5%
Board of Equalization District 4 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|David Dodson
(Party Preference: DEM)
|746,659
|
40.7%
|Mike Schaefer
(Party Preference: DEM)
|1,088,112
|
59.3%
U.S. House of Representatives District 40 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Asif Mahmood
(Party Preference: DEM)
|104,645
|
42.2%
|Young Kim
(Party Preference: REP)
|143,414
|
57.8%
U.S. House of Representatives District 45 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jay F. Chen
(Party Preference: DEM)
|87,486
|
46.2%
|Michelle Steel
(Party Preference: REP)
|101,958
|
53.8%
U.S. House of Representatives District 46 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Lou Correa
(Party Preference: DEM)
|65,797
|
60.3%
|Christopher J. Gonzales
(Party Preference: REP)
|43,297
|
39.7%
U.S. House of Representatives District 47 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Katie Porter
(Party Preference: DEM)
|120,876
|
50.8%
|Scott Baugh
(Party Preference: REP)
|117,104
|
49.2%
State Senate District 34 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Tom Umberg
(Party Preference: DEM)
|80,494
|
57.3%
|Rhonda Shader
(Party Preference: REP)
|59,890
|
42.7%
State Senate District 36 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Kim Carr
(Party Preference: DEM)
|129,570
|
42.1%
|Janet Nguyen
(Party Preference: REP)
|178,292
|
57.9%
State Assembly District 59 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Phillip Chen
(Party Preference: REP)
|97,865
|
71.0%
|Leon Q. Sit
(Party Preference: NPP)
|39,960
|
29.0%
State Assembly District 64 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Blanca Pacheco
(Party Preference: DEM)
|43,664
|
59.1%
|Raul Ortiz, Jr.
(Party Preference: REP)
|30,183
|
40.9%
State Assembly District 67 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Sharon Quirk-Silva
(Party Preference: DEM)
|49,150
|
52.0%
|Soo Yoo
(Party Preference: REP)
|45,324
|
48.0%
State Assembly District 68 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Avelino Valencia
(Party Preference: DEM)
|40,831
|
60.8%
|Mike Tardif
(Party Preference: REP)
|26,354
|
39.2%
State Assembly District 70 – Districtwide Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
(Party Preference: DEM)
|48,332
|
45.1%
|Tri Ta
(Party Preference: REP)
|58,790
|
54.9%
