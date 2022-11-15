2022 Election

Preliminary Election Results

This information can be found at: http://www.sos.ca.gov and http://www.ocvote.org

Unofficial Election Results 30 Days Left

Results will be certified by December 16, 2022.

( 25,554 of 25,554 ) precincts partially reporting as of November 15, 2022, 6:33pm. Precincts are listed as “partially” reporting since vote-by-mail, provisional, and other ballots will continue to be processed and counted after Election Night.

Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.

Governor – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
* Gavin Newsom
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,963,666
58.8%
Brian Dahle
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,478,056
41.2%

* Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
* Eleni Kounalakis
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,916,707
59.2%
Angela E. Underwood Jacobs
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,393,908
40.8%

* Incumbent

Secretary of State – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Shirley N. Weber
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,948,364
59.5%
Rob Bernosky
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,373,673
40.5%

Controller – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Malia M. Cohen
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,538,958
54.7%
Lanhee J. Chen
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,756,355
45.3%

Treasurer – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
* Fiona Ma
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,828,643
58.4%
Jack M. Guerrero
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,446,616
41.6%

 

Attorney General – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Rob Bonta
(Party Preference: DEM)
 4,858,429
58.5%
Nathan Hochman
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,443,023
41.5%

 

U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Alex Padilla
(Party Preference: DEM)
 5,065,927
60.4%
Mark P. Meuser
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,314,506
39.6%

U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Alex Padilla
(Party Preference: DEM)
 5,019,506
60.3%
Mark P. Meuser
(Party Preference: REP)
 3,306,045
39.7%

 

State Supreme Court – Statewide Results

Justice Name Yes
Votes		 % No
Votes		 %
Yes Patricia Guerrero, Presiding Justice 4,810,655 70.9% 1,977,680 29.1%
Yes Martin J. Jenkins, Associate Justice 4,547,405 69.6% 1,990,226 30.4%
Yes Goodwin Liu, Associate Justice 4,608,039 69.4% 2,031,424 30.6%
Yes Joshua P. Groban, Associate Justice 4,441,804 68.5% 2,044,845 31.5%

 

Board of Equalization District 4 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
David Dodson
(Party Preference: DEM)
 746,659
40.7%
Mike Schaefer
(Party Preference: DEM)
 1,088,112
59.3%

U.S. House of Representatives District 40 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Asif Mahmood
(Party Preference: DEM)
 104,645
42.2%
Young Kim
(Party Preference: REP)
 143,414
57.8%

U.S. House of Representatives District 45 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Jay F. Chen
(Party Preference: DEM)
 87,486
46.2%
Michelle Steel
(Party Preference: REP)
 101,958
53.8%

U.S. House of Representatives District 46 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Lou Correa
(Party Preference: DEM)
 65,797
60.3%
Christopher J. Gonzales
(Party Preference: REP)
 43,297
39.7%

U.S. House of Representatives District 47 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Katie Porter
(Party Preference: DEM)
 120,876
50.8%
Scott Baugh
(Party Preference: REP)
 117,104
49.2%

 State Senate District 34 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Tom Umberg
(Party Preference: DEM)
 80,494
57.3%
Rhonda Shader
(Party Preference: REP)
 59,890
42.7%

 State Senate District 36 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Kim Carr
(Party Preference: DEM)
 129,570
42.1%
Janet Nguyen
(Party Preference: REP)
 178,292
57.9%

State Assembly District 59 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Phillip Chen
(Party Preference: REP)
 97,865
71.0%
Leon Q. Sit
(Party Preference: NPP)
 39,960
29.0%

State Assembly District 64 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Blanca Pacheco
(Party Preference: DEM)
 43,664
59.1%
Raul Ortiz, Jr.
(Party Preference: REP)
 30,183
40.9%

State Assembly District 67 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Sharon Quirk-Silva
(Party Preference: DEM)
 49,150
52.0%
Soo Yoo
(Party Preference: REP)
 45,324
48.0%

State Assembly District 68 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Avelino Valencia
(Party Preference: DEM)
 40,831
60.8%
Mike Tardif
(Party Preference: REP)
 26,354
39.2%

State Assembly District 70 – Districtwide Results

Candidate Votes Percent
Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
(Party Preference: DEM)
 48,332
45.1%
Tri Ta
(Party Preference: REP)
 58,790
54.9%

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

