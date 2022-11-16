Women’s Club of Fullerton: The Power of Women

The Women’s Club of Fullerton (WCOF) held their sixth annual Holiday Brunch & Fashion Show on Saturday, November 5th at the Coyote Hills Country Club. The club was founded in November 1902 is a part of the general federation of women’s clubs.

Each year the WCOF selects a local nonprofit to support with the proceeds from this event, and this year their members selected Tara’s Chance. Tara’s Chance Equine Therapy Program provides 65 individuals with special needs such as autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, developmental delays, genetic syndromes, and traumatic brain injuries.

To become a member of Women’s Club of Fullerton contact http://www.WCOF.club or info@WCOF.club The initial fee for membership is $65 and renewals are $45 annually.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related