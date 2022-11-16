Motorcycle Vs. Juvenile Pedestrian – Hit & Run 

FULLERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM, Fullerton Police Officers responded to Eadington Ave and Valencia Dr regarding reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a child.

Upon arrival, officers located a nine-year-old female laying in the roadway with significant injuries. She was transported from the scene to a local trauma center by Fullerton Fire where she is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Valencia Dr. from Brookhurst Rd. when the juvenile, who was walking southbound in a marked crosswalk, was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcycle, described as a black “cruiser” type motorcycle, fled eastbound on Valencia Dr without stopping.

This investigation is on-going, and Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the motorcycle and rider involved in this collision. Anyone with information about this hit & run traffic collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org

