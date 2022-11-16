11/16/22 Preliminary Vote Results

This information can be found at: http://www.sos.ca.gov and http://www.ocvote.org
Unofficial Election Results 29 days left
Results will be certified by December 16, 2022.
( 25,554 of 25,554 ) precincts partially
reporting as of November 16, 2022, 6:17pm
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.
Governor – Statewide Results
Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results
Secretary of State – Statewide Results
Controller – Statewide Results
Treasurer – Statewide Results
Attorney General – Statewide Results
U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results
U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results
State Supreme Court – Statewide Results
Board of Equalization District 4 – Districtwide Results
U.S. House of Representatives District 40 – Districtwide Results
U.S. House of Representatives District 45 – Districtwide Results
U.S. House of Representatives District 46 – Districtwide Results
U.S. House of Representatives District 47 – Districtwide Results
State Senate District 34 – Districtwide Results
State Senate District 36 – Districtwide Results
State Assembly District 59 – Districtwide Results
State Assembly District 64 – Districtwide Results
State Assembly District 67 – Districtwide Results
State Assembly District 68 – Districtwide Results
State Assembly District 70 – Districtwide Results
