Interview with the Muckenthaler Curator Lisa M. Berman

What is your role at the Muckenthaler?

Berman: As the Chief Curator of the two internal galleries (Main & North) and the 5-acre Sculpture Garden it’s my responsibility to curate or select visual art collections / exhibitions that are within the scope of the established Mission for the Muck. Education is key, subject relevance and duration (permanent collection or a limited engagement exhibition) are all factors. As a curator, you are essentially a storyteller: To engage the audience and inspire both those new to the arts as well as seasoned viewers by creating a unique experience –it’s the ability to tell a cohesive story about the theme, medium(s) used or the artists career (Called a retrospective if they are especially notable). According to the Milwaukee Art Museum: “curating in a museum requires research, idea development and refinement, project management, budget management, programming considerations, educational training, decisiveness, and even interior decorating skills.” I have to take all of those into consideration. I have designed my own jewelry and fashion lines – its’ no different except the pace and the vernacular is different.

Is there any artist or exhibition that you are happy to share with the readers of the Fullerton Observer?

Berman: The upcoming exhibition titled INTERCULTURAL by Sheinina Lolita Raj –opening on Oct. 6th. If you’ve been to the Muck in 2022, then you’ve seen her portraits from her exhibition on the cover of the catalog. This is a unique opportunity for the Muckenthaler to present a global, critically acclaimed multi-award-winning show by an established artist – she was solely selected to represent the United States for the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations. Sheinina grew up struggling with the multi-heritage cultures within her house and now employs these engaging self-portraits in authentic traditional wear and poses as a “catalyst for conversation” for challenging subjects as identity, diversity, and inclusion. The Grammy Award Winning musician Nelly Furtado collaborated with her to compose four original songs to create a cohesive score to augment the QUADRAPHONIC Light Boxes in the exhibition. Sheinina creates a safe space for the audience to explore surging subjects by using artistry, compassion, and respect.

Can you tell us more about the upcoming events at the Muckenthaler?

Berman: My focus is only on the visual arts both inside the galleries and garden. After Shina’s exhibition closes on Dec. 8thwith the Proclamation by the Mayor, the galleries will be used for indoor concerts throughout the Holiday Season. The first show in January will host the annual students work from a collective of the local Fullerton High School(s). We also have a rotating exhibition of the Bill Stern Ceramics Collection (catalog $25) in the Alcove Gallery. All works are for sale and supports the 42 educational programs at the Muck.

What advice do you have for a young person who wants to be an artist?

Berman: MAKE ART, MAKE ART, MAKE ART. Be adventurous, take a leap and try all kinds of mediums (materials) and make sure you take classes to become educated in the basics and in turn, those techniques will inform your interest, passion, and creative progress. The Muck has numerous class options for children and adults.

How can the community support and partner with Muckenthaler?

Berman: On-going engagement is paramount to the level of programming success – that occurs in many forms: The first is Financial – exhibitions require a budget that requires research, receiving/shipping, presentation / displays, installation and sometimes borrowing / lending fees from other collectors or institutions – this also requires more insurance. There are a lot of moving parts that most people aren’t aware of – it’s’ a mini-production. My husband was a filmmaker, it’s very similar to a film director/producer. The community can also donate materials / services to mount an exhibition, produce printed materials (Printing an exhibition catalog is a requirement to maintain the “Museum” status they earned) and take classes. Volunteers are an important element to the system as well. My personal favorite: Buying ART is the most fundamental way to directly support the ARTISTS and show them that their creative work is respected and a VALUED asset – a vital component to the local economy.

