Dr. Monica Lee, Fullerton College music instructor, received Dr. James Young Arts Legacy Award

Dr. Lee was honored at a reception on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. The evening included tributes and piano music played by Dr. Lee’s mentors, colleagues including Faculty Jazz Cadre, Aram Barsamian, Christopher Luthi, and Dr. Brian Park, current and former students, and Dr. Lee. Dr. Lee is the coordinator of piano studies and the Piano Teaching Certificate Program at Fullerton College.

Each semester, the piano program provides service to many students taking beginning piano, piano ensemble, applied piano, jazz piano, and piano pedagogy courses. She served as the chair of the Fullerton Piano Ensemble Festival for more than 15 years.

The Muckenthaler’s Dr. James Young Arts Legacy Award is presented annually to someone who has made a long-term impact on Arts Education in the local Fullerton community. The recipient is chosen by a committee that includes local arts leaders, previous recipients, and Muckenthaler board members.

The award is named after James D. Young, a longtime theater professor and the founding chairman of Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Theatre and Dance.

