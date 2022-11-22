Thanksgiving for Veterans

For the last seven ears, Patriots and Paws has offered veterans free food items for the Thanksgiving holiday. As the founder and Board Chairman, Penny Lambright provides free household goods to members of the military, their families, and veterans.

Lambright sent out over 5,000 emails to those who have previously received items from the facility on Via Burton in Anaheim. In the email, she said that the first 200 that responded would receive two boxes of food to help with the Thanksgiving holiday. One box contained a box of stuffing mix, yams, cans of green beans, cranberry and chicken broth that were handed out by volunteers from the Optma Tax group of Placentia/Linda . The second box was a donated assortment of organic vegetables from the Ecology Center of San Juan Capistrano consisting of carrots, sweet potatoes, apples, and celery that was handed out by volunteers from the Yorba Linda chapter of the National Charity League (NCL). All this was followed with a $30 gift card to help purchase whatever main item on the Thanksgiving meal might be desired.

“Eight years ago Patriots and Paws helped me furnish my apartment. I still have most of the furniture. They have always been good to me and I really appreciate everything they do,” said Felix Garcia, Army veteran from Fullerton.

The Patriots and Paws warehouse at 1825 E Via Burton in Anaheim, CA 92806 is filled with racks stacked floor to ceiling and offers free items and accepts donations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 10am and 2:30pm. Their website at www.PatriotsAndPaws.org shows just how much this organization does to support our veterans.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related