HORNET’S ABROAD: AN INTERNATIONAL FIELD TRIP FOR SUMMER 2023

Fullerton College Business Division, announces plans for a travel opportunity that will bring business learning to life in an International Field Trip by taking the course BUS 106 F (Business City Field Trips) to Germany and Italy in Summer 2023. Travel Dates: Tuesday, June 27 – Tuesday, July 10; Optional post-trip to Rome, July 11-13

“Our world has never been smaller, and I believe traveling is crucial to experiential education. Our itinerary will be a mix of cultural, hands-on, and educational activities—and of course a lot of fun, too,” said Gary Graves, Professor of Business Management/Entrepreneurship/Creativity.

Highlights include:

Munich, Germany: City Tour, BMW museum, and business visit to discuss innovation entrepreneurship, and disruptive technologies;

“We have chosen Germany and Italy because they are excellent locations to learn about entrepreneurship and the art of innovation. We’ll explore three European cities by planes, trains, and buses in pursuit of entrepreneurial innovation, global business awareness, and a love of cultural food and art! This truly is a life-changing experience, the kind of learning experience you’ll talk about long after graduation,” said Professor Graves.

If you have questions, watch the informational video or contact Professor Graves at ggraves@fullcoll.edu.

See itinerary here: www.hornetsabroad.com

Program website: buscis.fullcoll.edu or www.hornetsabroad.com

Need help with funding this international travel field trip? Complete the INTEREST FORM and you can join our fundraising group where we will apply for scholarships and grants, find company sponsors, host fundraising events, and more!

Check out these websites for additional information about this field trip:

COMPLETE THE INTEREST FORM: https://forms.gle/Yeg2Ao6BjyjPKLiF8

WEBSITE & REGISTRATION: https://worldstrides.com/custom/business-city-field-trip-germany-italy/

SYLLABUS: https://sites.google.com/gravescom.com/bus106f/home

SLIDES ONLY: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19H0Y7uN3e5WXtBH5NKsGi2Gc-MRxjln9htiTjQkSc90/edit?usp=sharing

VIDEO/Info Session: https://youtu.be/qLxv0Wcsv-U

INSTAGRAM: @bus106fieldtrips

