Troy High School student selected to speak at Global Health Leaders Conference

Troy High School student Lance Yeh was one of the few students selected from California to present at the Global Health Conference led by Johns Hopkins University students and faculty. At the conference, emerging global health leaders in grades 9-12 from around the world learn from one another and some of the world’s leaders in global health and medicine. In addition to Yeh, other speakers at the conference have included Nobel Laureates, world-renowned professors, humanitarians, researchers, and physicians.

Yeh presented on the global impact and response of the most prominent and common forms of cardiac arrhythmia, Atrial Fibrillation. He discusses the rapid growth of the AFib epidemic, the undertreatment and mistreatment of AFib, and how biomedical technologies are counteracting AFib in developing and developed countries. Despite its severity, Afib is an obscure topic, so he urges a global need for increased health literacy and medical intervention. The recording of Yeh’s talk can be seen here: https://youtu.be/6UkE85gnORw.

