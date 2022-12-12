 ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHARON QUIRK-SILVA SWORN IN FOR FIFTH TERM 

The New 67th Assembly District Now Include the Cities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) was sworn in as the 2022-24 State Assembly representative for the newly drawn 67th Assembly District on December 5, 2022. She joins returning members and new members from across the state who have been chosen by California voters to serve in the California State Assembly.

“I am proud to reaffirm my oath of office and serve the people of my district, which now includes cities located in Los Angeles and Orange counties: Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Hawaiian Gardens, La Palma, and portions of Fullerton and Anaheim. Los Angeles and Orange County voters have entrusted in me a responsibility that I take very seriously. As I look forward to working with these district cities, I will continue to focus on important issues that the voters have indicated are priorities: public safety, education, homelessness and housing.

Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva sits on the Assembly standing committees on Education, Governmental Organization, and Housing and Community Development. She also serves as the Chair of the Assembly Communications and Conveyance Committee. Prior to her service in the State Legislature, she served in local government as a member of the Fullerton City Council from 2004 to 2012, including serving two-terms as Mayor. This will be Assemblywoman

Quirk-Silva’s fifth term as an Orange County Assembly Representative.

“I am humbled and privileged to have the trust of the people of the 67th District, who are allowing me to continue to be a voice for all working families. As someone who understands the community and who will fight for them, it is an honor to start this new chapter, and I want to thank everyone who supported my efforts to continue this work on behalf of our community.”

To celebrate, Assemblymember Quirk-Silva will host a community swearing in event on December 17 at 10am. The event will take place at the Whitaker-Jaynes House Rose Garden, 6631 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park. For details or to RSVP, please call 714-525-6515.

