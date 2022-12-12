Fullerton Elks Lodge #1993 members hosted a Mystery Bus Rally for Literacy in November. The Lodge collected 37 books from members and raised $486 towards more book purchases. These books are targeted to ‘Flip the Ratio’ by providing books to young disadvantaged Fullerton children to own and enjoy in their homes, build a lifelong love of reading, and enhance their education. The books and money raised were presented to Kevin Mo-Wong, Executive Director, Solidarity.

Members were also encouraged to dress up in children book characters and enjoyed visiting Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378, San Pedro Elks Lodge #1748, and Culver City Elks Lodge #1917. Those attending did not know initially what Lodges were going to be visited. Children’s book characters shown in the photos are Madeline (Blaire Bradley and Marie Nunez), Nun (Bonnie Bradley), If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Karen Seeley) and the Cookie Monster (Alex Nunez).

