JOSH NEWMAN ANNOUNCES REELECTION CAMPAIGN FOR STATE SENATE

State Senator Josh Newman on December 8, 2022 announced he will seek re-election to the California State Senate in Senate District 37. Newman is seeking a third term to represent portions of Orange County in the legislature’s upper chamber.

Newman released the following statement announcing his campaign:

“Representing working families in the State Senate is an immense honor and responsibility that has allowed me to serve my fellow Californians while working every day to improve their lives. I’ve been privileged to carry more than forty pieces of legislation in support of veteran services, mental health resources, improving local schools, helping businesses create jobs, defending our environment, protecting public safety, and ensuring electoral transparency and governmental accountability. I remain 100% focused on continuing my service in the State Senate. I’m looking forward to a vigorous campaign focused on the challenges our state and communities face, and I am optimistic and excited about the opportunities ahead.”



California’s 37th Senate District includes all or parts of the cities of Anaheim, Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Orange, Placentia, and Tustin, as well as other incorporated communities in Orange County.

ABOUT JOSH NEWMAN

Josh Newman is a US Army veteran, successful businessperson, community activist, father, husband, and California State Senator. As an officer in the Army, Newman’s active duty assignments included service with a nuclear weapons detachment in South Korea and a conventional artillery battalion in the 25th Infantry Division. After a successful post-service professional career in the internet and mobile technology sectors, Newman founded ArmedForce2Workforce, an initiative to assist young veterans in the Orange County/Greater Los Angeles area in their pursuit of rewarding, career-oriented post-service employment.

Continuing to give back to his community, in 2016 Newman ran an energetic, “bottom-up” campaign against the political establishment — and was elected to the California Senate, and then elected again in 2020.

In the State Senate, Newman has chaired the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Senate Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response. He has also served on the Senate’s committees on Budget, Business & Professions, Health, Insurance & Banking, Transportation, Human Services, and Labor, as well as serving as the Senate’s representative to the State Workforce Investment Board and the California Transportation Commission.

Throughout his tenure in public service, Newman has focused on finding pragmatic, common-sense solutions that help improve California’s governance and quality of life for California families. His legislation and oversight efforts have championed veteran services, mental health, public education, job creation, environmental protection, equal rights, transportation improvements, and fiscal responsibility.

Newman and his wife, Darcy Lewis, reside in Fullerton with their daughter and four weird but lovable rescue Chihuahuas

