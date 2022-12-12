OC Animal Care has waived Adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout December 2022

OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022.

With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25 pounds and over will have their adoption fee waived, which includes microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and an anti-parasite treatment. Waived adoption fees do not include licensing fees or puppies six months of age or younger.

Over 95 percent of available dogs at OC Animal Care are large breeds and nearly a third of available dogs, including those with longest lengths of stay, have medical or behavioral challenges impacting their adoptability. In November, Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett sponsored adoption fees for all shelter animals. Through Supervisor Bartlett’s generous donation, community members opened their hearts and homes to 117 dogs that were 25 pounds and over. With such successful adoption rates, OC Animal Care is excited to continue waiving adoption fees to highlight these dogs.

Adopting a dog over 25 pounds may not be possible for every person. Beginning December 10 through December 24, Supervisor Bartlett will sponsor adoption fees for cats, birds, bunnies, hamsters, and guinea pigs. Learn more about Supervisor Bartlett’s adoption sponsorship.

The adoption promotions are available to residents of any city. With over 400 adoption visits available per week, potential adopters can schedule an adoption appointment today by calling (714) 935-6848 or drop by for a walk-in visit. Walk-ins are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows. To view available animals at OC Animal Care, visit ocpetinfo.com.

Potential adopters are also invited to attend Pooches on the Patio every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This meet-and-greet event continues to spotlight dogs ready to find their forever homes by showing off their large and loveable personalities. Throughout December, Pooches on the Patio will feature dogs eligible for the waived adoption fee promotion.

For more information on ways the community can support the animals at the shelter, visit ocpetinfo.com/get-involved. Those interested in providing assistance to the shelter’s efforts in caring for pets in need can easily do so by viewing OC Animal Care’s Amazon Wishlist.

About OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care is the largest municipal animal shelter in Orange County. It services 14 cities and takes in over 18,000 animals each year. OC Animal Care provides refuge and care for animals, fosters the human-animal bond and promotes safety in our community. For more information about OC Animal Care, please visit ocpetinfo.com.

