Saying goodbye to Councilmember Jesus Silva, declaration of elected council, and appointing Mayor and Mayor Pro-tem

City Council Meeting Tonight, Tuesday DEC 13 at 4:30pm City Hall, 303 W Commonwealth, Fullerton City council will declare results of Nov 8, 2022 election results, welcoming back District 5 Councilmember Ahmad Zahra, and new District 3 Councilmember Shana Charles. The session will also thank former Mayor and Councilmember Jesus Silva for his service on the council. Silva who lives in former District 2 was unable to run to continue his service after the district lines were re-drawn. Also on the agenda is the appointment of new Mayor and Mayor Pro-tem.

In years past this was a moment of high drama following back-room deals (in apparent violation of the Brown Act) which generally excluded (Democratic) women. Then, Council finally settled in a fair rotation policy with the most senior member who had not recently served becoming mayor; and the next in line being elected Pro Tem.

Fred Jung and council majority disrupted that fair rotation two years ago by nominating new member Nick Dunlap as Pro Tem removing Zahra and Silva from the established order. Again Zahra and Silva were passed over for Pro Tem and outgoing Mayor Whitaker was elected Pro Tem. Show up at 5pm to see if District 5 Councilmember Zahra will be passed over once again or be appointed to serve as Mayor.

