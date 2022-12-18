Thank you former Mayor Jesus Silva for your Service

Former Mayor Jesus J. Silva was elected to his first four-year term in 2016. Prior to joining Council, Silva served as Commissioner of the Fullerton City Parks and Recreation Commission from 2012-2016.

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Silva came to the United States when he was just six years old and in 1987, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a U.S. Citizen. He received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Los Angeles, and his teaching credential and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from California State University, Fullerton. Silva has lived in Fullerton since 1991 and for the last 18 years has been a teacher in the Fullerton School District at Nicolas Jr High School.

