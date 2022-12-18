Council Majority Re-Appoints Same Mayor/Mayor Protem

District 5 residents were once again dismayed as council majority Jung, Whitaker, and Dunlap refused to follow the city’s fair rotation policy in appointing a councilmember to serve as Mayor and Mayor Protem following the certification of the Nov. 8, 2022 election results.

The current policy as stated in the Policy and Procedures Manual for the City of Fullerton which reads in part:

The Mayor Protem shall automatically become the Mayor…Selection of Mayor Protem by the City Council is based on seniority according to the number of years a member has served consecutively on City Council without serving as Mayor… In the event a current Mayor Protem who is scheduled to be the next Mayor chooses not to serve, the member shall continue to serve as Mayor Protem and the next most senior member will be moved up to serve as Mayor.

The City Attorney added, “The policy is established by the City Council and as such the City Council can choose to disregard the administrative regulation that they created.”

The staff report stated that “Based on the [Policy] Mayor Protem Whitaker would serve as Mayor…” and “based on the policy, Councilmember Zahra would serve as Mayor Protem because he has served the most consecutive years on City Council without serving as Mayor.”

When the item was opened for discussion, newly elected City Councilmember Shana Charles nominated Mayor Protem Whitaker for Mayor saying she strongly supported following the fair rotation policy.

“I think we need to get to a place where we rotate around by district and District 5, which by the way includes the entire Downtown and the Harbor corridor, needs to have representation in that mayoral succession,” said Charles. She later also nominated Councilmember Zahra to serve as Mayor Protem. “We are the ones that uphold what the policies of the city are and we should not exempt ourselves,” said Charles.

Councilmember Dunlap in response to Charles disagreed saying, “I understand that rotation is important to some people but I think that part of serving in a body like this is not just serving the public, but being respectful and collegial to Same Mayor/Protem continued from front page your colleagues and I think that respect is earned.”

Councilmember Zahra noted “District 5 has been the most disadvantaged district for decades…and to deny mayoral representation is emphasizing and reinforcing the notion that South Fullerton is still neglected, and this would be an unfortunate start to what would have been a hopeful next two years in working together in order to build bridges.”

Mayor Protem Whitaker said, “I was a believer in the rotation and followed that policy even to my detriment sometimes when certain supporters or partisans or whoever questioned me on why I supported certain individuals for Mayor, but I did that because I thought that was a good way of keeping things in order up here. However, for the first time in recent years that was broken when I was up to be Mayor Protem and I was bypassed…and that started this route now of having to make differing determination than had been the practice. That was to Councilmember Zahra’s disadvantage in the last cycle – it’s not my preference but that is where we are at right now.”

In response to Whitaker’s comment, Councilmember Charles reminded the panel that, “Where we are at, is at the start of a brand-new council with a brand-new possibility of moving forward and I hope that we can move forward and forget what has happened in the past and begin here with a fresh start.”

And with that the discussion for nominations closed and ignoring fair rotation, current Mayor Jung was nominated to serve as Mayor once again by Mayor Protem Whitaker and won a simple majority of 3-2 (Whitaker, Dunlap, Jung, yes) – (Charles and Zahra, no).

The nomination for Mayor Protem went the same way on a 3-2 vote with current Mayor Protem Whitaker appointed to serve another two years as Mayor Protem.

Related