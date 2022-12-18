Upcoming City Meetings in Council Chambers 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton

- December 20 at 5pm: City Council
- December 21 at 6:30pm: Planning Commission Canceled
- December 22 at 6pm: Library Board
- January 2 at 4pm: Transportation & Circulation
- January 3 at 5pm: City Council
- January 4 at 6:30pm: Planning Commission
- January 5 at 6pm: Library Board
- January 17 at 5pm: City Council
City Council meeting NEW time 5pm December 20:
On the agenda
- 5. Hunt Library Revitalization Project
- 9. Contract with Rincon for planning related to housing element
- 10. Abandoning a water well easement and sewer easement agreement with Goodman Logistics 2001 East Orangethorpe Ave
- 11. Abandoning a waterline easment 4100 and 4030 N Harbor Blvd 12. finalize design and construct a new playground at Acacia Park
- 15. Sale of 1.66 acres of a City owned land at the southwest corner of East Santa Fe Ave and South Pomona to Developer, West Park Investments
- 17. Consideration of a Mills Act Contract for property at 330 West Whiting Ave for the preservation, rehabilitation & maintenance of historic property.
- 18. Maple Neighborhood Center Operations
Categories: Local Government
