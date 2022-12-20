OC Health Care says End of Public Health Emergency Does Not Mean End of Pandemic

Orange County Health Care Agency-sponsored vaccination clinics will be discontinued by end of this year and Covid-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are expected to end in early 2023. The agency announced on December 15th that it is transitioning from Covid-19 emergency posture to routine care delivered through primary healthcare providers. However, the end of the state of emergency does not mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recently moved Orange County up from Low to Medium Covid-19 Community Level Transmission status based on the number of local cases and hospitalizations. In addition sharp increases in flu cases are being reported across the US, including in our county.

The Whitehouse announced that free at-home Covid-19 test kits can be ordered by calling (800) 232-0233 or by visiting http://www.Covidtests.gov. New bivalent Covid-19 vaccines have been expanded as of December 9 to include children 6-months to 5 years in age. Parents should talk to their healthcare providers.

Recommendations:

Get vaccinate and boosted

Get treated if you test positive

Wear a mask at indoor public places

Stay at home if you are sick

Wash your hands frequently

Cover coughs or sneezes with elbow, arm, or tissue.

For more information call the OCHCA Health Referral Line at 1-800-564-8448 or visit www.ochealthinfo.com/covid

Also visit my myturn.ca.gov or www.vaccine.gov or call (800) 914-4887 for information on vaccine appointments.

