Women’s Club of Fullerton celebrate winter together

“It was a great turnout with 28 members and 3 guests in attendance. We had so much fun celebrating the season together, with dinner at Ruby’s diner in Brea, topped off with a super fun gift game. The one where you get to take something you like after it’s unwrapped,” said the President of Woman’s Club of Fullerton, Debbie Adams. For more information about the Women’s Club of Fullerton go to https://wcof.club.
