City Council meeting New time 5pm JANUARY 3:

On the agenda (Tentative)

2. AB 361 CONTINUING STATE OF EMERGENCY DETERMINATION TO HOLD REMOTE MEETINGS

3. PERMIT (ZON-2020-0035) AT 120 WEST WILSHIRE AVENUE (120 FULLERTON) Recommendation: APPROVING AN APPEAL AND OVERTURNING THE PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVAL OF A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR AN EXISTING RESTAURANT (120 FULLERTON) WITH A TYPE 47 (ON-SITE SALE OF BEER, WINE AND DISTILLED SPIRITS) ABC LICENSE, ENTERTAINMENT AND AN EXISTING OUTDOOR DINING PATIO ON PROPERTY ZONED C-3, LOCATED AT 120 WEST WILSHIRE AVENUE

4. HUNT LIBRARY REVITALIZATION PROJECT – INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT FUNDING FOR HUNT LIBRARY VIDEO AND ACCESS CONTROL IMPROVEMENTS

5. SEWER MASTER PLAN UPDATE AND ON-CALL CONSULTANT CONTRACT AWARD

6. ASSOCIATED ROAD WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT – YORBA LINDA BOULEVARD TO BASTANCHURY ROAD

7. SERRANO-YERMO-VIA CALIENTE AREA STREET REHABILITATION PROJECT

8. THE PINES AT SUNRISE VILLAGE REDEVELOPMENT – ROSECRANS AVENUE AND EUCLID STREET

9. TELECONFERENCED MEETINGS AFTER CALIFORNIA EMERGENCY DECLARATION RESCINDED

10. ANNUAL REVIEW OF RULES OF PROCEDURE AND DECORUM FOR CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS

JANUARY 17: On the agenda (Tentative)

• MENTORING MONTH PRESENTATION

• AT LARGE APPOINTMENTS

• DECEMBER 2022 CHECK REGISTER

• TEMPORARY EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT AND PURCHASING THRESHOLD

• CATCH BASIN CONNECTOR PIPE SCREEN PROJECT

• HERMOSA AREA WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT

• RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE 2022-23

• SHOE CITY BILLBOARD

• NEW AND REVISED FEES FOR PUBLIC WORKS RELATED SERVICES

• FLOOD ORDINANCE UPDATE

• CED STAFFING

• TRAFFIC SAFETY INITIATIVES UPDATE

