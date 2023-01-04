Happening in January

FULLERTON ARBORETUM PLANT SALE

Friday & Saturday, January 6 & 7

Friday, 2–4:30pm: Native Plant Sale: Fullerton Arboretum: Fullerton Arboretum members* and Titan Card holders only.

Saturday, 9am–3pm, Open to the public. *Members receive a 10% discount on all plant purchases during the sale. Shop over 100 varieties of California Natives and other drought-friendly plants. All of the plants offered for sale are grown right here at the Arboretum. 1900 Associated Rd. Fullerton 657-278-3407 https://fullertonarboretum.org

Senior Drum Circle with Aimee Aul

Thurs, Jan 5, 2023 • 4pm: Senior Drum Circle with Aimee Aul: Fullerton Community Center: Come join the one & only Aimee Aul to express yourself, connect with others, & lift your spirits in 2023. No musical experience is necessary! While a limited number of drums will be provided, participants with drums, or any hand percussion instruments are encouraged to bring them. 340 W Commonwealth Ave 714-738-6575

Fullerton Museum Center Friday January 13

Wine and Paint Night: Dream Collages

6pm – 9pm • 1 drink coupon with purchase + all supplies included Fullerton Museum Center, 301 N Pomona Ave. (714) 738-6545 fullertonmuseum.com

FJUHSD STUDENT ART SHOW Muckenthaler

January 17 – February 09

Main & North Gallery This annual exhibition features the work of 100 talented high school students from La Habra, Fullerton, Troy, Sunny Hills, Sonora, Buena Park, La Vista and La Sierra. The collection is judged by their own art teachers and is comprised of a variety of mediums: painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, etc. Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday: 10am-5pm *Saturday-Sunday: 12m-4pm Please call for up to date information. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center | 714-738-6595 | info@themuck.org 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton

fri, sat, sun January 20 – February 26 • 8pm & 6pm: Misery: Maverick Theater: Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does. RATED ADULT, not appropriate for under 13 Tickets $15 – $30 110 E Walnut Ave, unit B, Fullerton (714) 526-7070 mavericktheater.com

