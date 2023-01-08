The Observing Fullerton Podcast Season 2 IS NOT OVER YET!

As a special new year’s celebration,
Observing Fullerton gives you TWO special episodes.
Special Episode 1: https://youtu.be/GVFW8cos9GE
Special Episode 2: https://youtu.be/GkXQ3FuehLc
The Fullerton Senior Club gives the Observing Fullerton Podcast an inside scoop on what programs are going on for Seniors. One notable upcoming program for the year of 2023 is Senior Drum Circle, if you’re looking for some fun ways to add to your physical and emotional health, try group drumming! Learn how members of the Senior Club can take advantage of low price travel tickets that would have otherwise been expensive without senior club membership. Feel free to visit or call the Fullerton Community Center to learn more about programs: 714-738-6575. 340 W Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Broadcast, Community Voices, Local News
Leave a Reply