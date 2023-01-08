The Observing Fullerton Podcast Season 2 IS NOT OVER YET!

As a special new year’s celebration,

Observing Fullerton gives you TWO special episodes.

Special Episode 1: https://youtu.be/GVFW8cos9GE

Joe Stillman, Academy Award Nominee and co-writer of SHREK and author of “The Man Who Came and Went” , a novel of the new west, a magically realistic story for the modern era that will tease your understanding and beliefs and draw you into the mysteries of the universe.

Fifteen-year-old Belutha Mariah, our storyteller, is the oldest of three kids from three different fathers. Her life’s goal is to keep her dysfunctional mom, Maybell, from procreating yet again and then to leave the coffin-sized town of Hadley, Arizona the second she graduates high school. Along comes the new grill cook at Maybell’s Diner, Bill Bill, a mysterious drifter with the ability to mind-read orders. As word spreads in Hadley and beyond, the curious and desperate pour into this small desert town to eat at Maybell’s. Some believe Bill knows the secrets of the universe.



Special Episode 2: https://youtu.be/GkXQ3FuehLc The Fullerton Senior Club gives the Observing Fullerton Podcast an inside scoop on what programs are going on for Seniors. One notable upcoming program for the year of 2023 is Senior Drum Circle, if you’re looking for some fun ways to add to your physical and emotional health, try group drumming! Learn how members of the Senior Club can take advantage of low price travel tickets that would have otherwise been expensive without senior club membership. Feel free to visit or call the Fullerton Community Center to learn more about programs: 714-738-6575. 340 W Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92832

