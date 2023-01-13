Fullerton City Council / Successor Agency Regular Meeting Agenda January 17, 2023 – 5:30pm

CONSENT CALENDAR (Items 1 – 13)

1. JANUARY 3, 2023 MEETING MINUTES

Recommendation: Approve January 3, 2023 City Council / Successor Agency Meeting Minutes.

2. THE PINES AT SUNRISE VILLAGE REDEVELOPMENT – SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES

Recommendation: Adopt the following ordinances:

ORDINANCE NO. 3318 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A ZONING AMENDMENT TO CHANGE THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION FROM GENERAL COMMERCIAL (G-C) TO PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT – INFILL (PRD-I) ON A 9.93-ACRE PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EUCLID STREET AND ROSECRANS AVENUE AND PROVIDE CLARIFYING AMENDMENTS TO TABLE 15.20.130.B AND 15.20.140.A FOR CERTAIN STANDARDS INTERNAL TO A DEVELOPMENT

ORDINANCE NO. 3319 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR THE PINES AT SUNRISE VILLAGE ON A 12.52-ACRE PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EUCLID STREET AND ROSECRANS AVENUE COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

3. COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Recommendation: Receive and file report.

4. MONTHLY COMMITTEE ACTIVITY AND ATTENDANCE REPORT

Recommendation: Receive and file.

5. DECEMBER 2022 CHECK REGISTER

Recommendation: Receive and file.

6. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 BUDGET PROCESS OVERVIEW

Recommendation: Receive and file.

7. RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE AND ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET ALLOWANCE FY 2023-24 AND ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET ALLOWANCE PER ASSEMBLY BILLX 1X26 AND 1484 AND SENATE BILL 107

Recommendation: Adopt Resolution No. SA 2023-XX.

RESOLUTION NO. SA 2023-XX – A RESOLUTION OF THE SUCCESSOR AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING AND ADOPTING THE RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE 2023-24 AND ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET ALLOWANCE (PERIOD COVERING JULY 1, 2023 – JUNE 30, 2024)

8. FRIENDSHIP CITY WITH SEONGNAM, REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Recommendation: Ratify the executed Letter of Intent between City of Fullerton and Seongnam, Republic of Korea and any other related documents to formally establish a Friendship City relationship with the City of Seongnam, Republic of Korea.

9. LOCUST DRIVE EARLY MORNING PARKING RESTRICTION REPEAL

Recommendation: Adopt Resolution No. 2023-XXX. RESOLUTION NO. 2023-XXX – A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, RESCINDING THE “EARLY MORNING PARKING” RESTRICTION ON BOTH SIDES OF LOCUST DRIVE BETWEEEN VALENCIA DRIVE AND OAK AVENUE

10. FLASHING BEACON PEDESTRIAN SYSTEM

Recommendation:

Approve plans and specifications for the Flashing Beacon Pedestrian System Project. Approve the following budget transfers and appropriations: · $35,000 of Gas Tax Funds (Fund 30) from 46930 Multi-Modal Enhancement Program to 46025 Flashing Beacon Pedestrian System (Fund 74) · $90,000 of Gas Tax Funds (Fund 30) from 46027 Traffic Signal Operation Enhancement Program to 46025 Flashing Beacon Pedestrian System (Fund 74). Award $367,316 construction contract for Flashing Beacon Pedestrian System Project to California Professional Engineering, Inc. and authorize City Manager, or designee, to execute the contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney. Authorize Public Works Director, or designee, to approve any future change orders for construction and professional engineering construction support services within the approved project budget.

11. PEDESTRIAN SIGNAL COUNTDOWN HEAD INSTALLATION

Recommendation:

Approve plans and specifications for Pedestrian Signal Countdown Head Installation Project. Approve $8,700 budget transfer and appropriation of Gas Tax Funds (Fund 74) from 46930 Multi-Modal Enhancement Program to 46026 Pedestrian Signal Countdown Head Installation (Fund 74). Award $96,390 construction contract for Pedestrian Signal Countdown Head Installation to Yunex Traffic and authorize City Manager, or designee, to execute the contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney. Authorize Public Works Director, or designee, to approve any future change orders for construction and professional engineering construction support services within the approved project budget.

12. CATCH BASIN CONNECTOR PIPE SCREEN INSTALLATION PROJECT FY 2022-23

Recommendation:

Approve the following budget transfers and appropriations: · Appropriate $173,761 of OCTA Measure M2 Environmental Cleanup Tier 1 Grant to Project 52697 Catch Basin Connector Pipe Screen Project (Fund 74). · Transfer and appropriate $42,226 of Drainage Capital Outlay Funds (74) from Project 52696 Catch Basin Connector Pipe Screen FY 2021-22 to Project 52697 Catch Basin Connector Pipe Screen FY 2022-23 Project (Fund 74). Approve and authorize City Manager, Public Works Director or designee to execute and administer $195,481 agreement with G2 Construction, Inc. of Garden Grove for installation of full capture trash inserts in existing catch basins, as approved by the City Attorney. Authorize Public Works Director, or designee, to approve any future change orders within the approved project budget.

13. HERMOSA AREA WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT

Recommendation:

Approve plans and specifications for Hermosa Area Water Main Replacement Project 53028. Approve $2,960,000 budget transfer from Project 53250 Water Main System Replacement to Project 53028 Hermosa Area Water Main Replacement (Fund 44). Award $2,381,200 construction contract for the Hermosa Area Water Main Replacement Project to Big Ben, Inc. and authorize City Manager, or designee, to execute the contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney. Authorize Public Works Director, or designee, to approve any future change orders for construction and professional engineering construction support services within the approved project budget.

